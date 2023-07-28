0 || 7
Create a garden with non-toxic plants that both you and your pet can enjoy
Published Jul 28, 2023
Pet parents need to be careful about the plants they choose as many flowers can be toxic to animals
If made pet-friendly, green places can benefit animals as they like to sniff, investigate textures, chase insects
Set aside a space where your pets can dig, roll about or relax in the sun and fence off this area
Use natural pest control techniques that are pet-safe rather than toxic pesticides
Composting and organic fertilisers, such as coffee grounds, improve soil quality while being pet-safe
Vertical gardens and container gardening are ways to grow plants while still providing space for pets
Spider plants, Boston ferns and snake plants not only filter the air but are also non-toxic to pets
