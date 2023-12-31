0 || 7
Imbued with symbolism, the delicious tradition of a New Year’s cake is one that spans different cultures
Photo Credit: Pexels/Tim Douglas
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Dec 31, 2023
Mint Lounge
Several cultures bake a New Year’s cake with a coin or a figurine within it to bring good luck to its finder
1 || 7
Photo Credit: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska
The French mark New Year with gateau des rois, a pie-like cake that has a figurine of the Baby Jesus, called fève, baked into it
2 || 7
In Greece, vasilopita is a New Year’s day cake made of a variety of dough, with a silver coin hidden in it for good luck
3 || 7
Photo Credit: Pexels
In Mexico, Rosca de Reyes or Three Kings Cake is a sweet bread with a hint of orange flavour, baked with 3 figures of Baby Jesus for good luck, and eaten on January 6
4 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Damn Spicy
Denmark and Norway have kransekage, a cake tower topped with marzipan frosting and with a bottle of wine at its centre
5 || 7
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Lorie Shaull
New Year cake in Scotland takes the name Hogmanay, a sweet-and-spicy treat with raisins, almond, cinnamon, citrus peel and candied ginger
6 || 7
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Click here
Doughnuts are a must-have on New Year’s eve in the Netherlands. Called oliebollen, they are sold by street carts and are paired with brandy-laced hot chocolate
7 || 7
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons