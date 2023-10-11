0 || 7

From Spider-Man 2 to Detective Pikachu Returns, October is set for exciting gaming releases

By Team Lounge
Published Oct 11, 2023

Whether your interest is sports, racing or adventure, there's something for everyone

Many gamers enjoy the social aspect of gaming. Here's a closer look at this month's new releases

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Available 20 October on PlayStation 5

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Available 5 October on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, EPIC, PC, Amazon Luna

Detective Pikachu Returns Available 6 October on Nintendo Switch

NHL 24 Available 6 October on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Forza Motorsport Available 10 October on Windows PC and Xbox Series X/S

