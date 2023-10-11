0 || 7
From Spider-Man 2 to Detective Pikachu Returns, October is set for exciting gaming releases
Photo Credit: File photo
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Oct 11, 2023
Mint Lounge
Whether your interest is sports, racing or adventure, there's something for everyone
1 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Many gamers enjoy the social aspect of gaming. Here's a closer look at this month's new releases
2 || 7
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Available 20 October on PlayStation 5
3 || 7
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Available 5 October on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, EPIC, PC, Amazon Luna
4 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo for representation only
Detective Pikachu Returns
Available 6 October on Nintendo Switch
5 || 7
NHL 24
Available 6 October on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S
6 || 7
Click here
Forza Motorsport
Available 10 October on Windows PC and Xbox Series X/S
7 || 7