Cillian Murphy builds a bomb, a new action thriller  from Lokesh Kanagaraj, and other titles to watch

By Team Lounge
Published Nov 24, 2023

Mint Lounge

HOME IN THE WILD (Disney+ Hotstar) Adventurers Jim and Tori Baird take their two sons on a canoe trip to  see if they can live off-grid

LEO (Netflix) Action director Lokesh Kanagaraj directs Vijay as an animal rescuer in this hugely successful film

OPPENHEIMER (Amazon Prime) One of the most acclaimed films of the year comes to streaming

CRASHING EID (Netflix) An Arabic comedy series about cultural differences, prejudices and gender bias

SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE (Netflix) A game show spun off from the platform’s all-time hit, Squid Game

HANNAH WADDINGTON: HOME FOR CHRISTMAS (Apple TV+)  The Ted Lasso star hangs out with friends from that feel-good show

WISH (in theatres) Walt Disney’s newest film, an animated musical about a young girl

