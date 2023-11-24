0 || 7
Cillian Murphy builds a bomb, a new action thriller from Lokesh Kanagaraj, and other titles to watch
Photo Credit: Unsplash
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Nov 24, 2023
Mint Lounge
HOME IN THE WILD (Disney+ Hotstar)
Adventurers Jim and Tori Baird take their two sons on a canoe trip to see if they can live off-grid
1 || 7
LEO (Netflix)
Action director Lokesh Kanagaraj directs Vijay as an animal rescuer in this hugely successful film
2 || 7
OPPENHEIMER (Amazon Prime)
One of the most acclaimed films of the year comes to streaming
3 || 7
CRASHING EID (Netflix)
An Arabic comedy series about cultural differences, prejudices and gender bias
4 || 7
SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE (Netflix)
A game show spun off from the platform’s all-time hit, Squid Game
5 || 7
HANNAH WADDINGTON: HOME FOR CHRISTMAS (Apple TV+)
The Ted Lasso star hangs out with friends from that feel-good show
6 || 7
Click here
WISH (in theatres)
Walt Disney’s newest film, an animated musical about a young girl
7 || 7