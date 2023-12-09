0 || 7
Julia Roberts teams up with Ethan Hawke, a classic wuxia film from Taiwan, and other titles to watch
LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND (Netflix)
Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali and Kevin Bacon star in this psychological thriller directed by Sam Esmail
COME DRINK WITH ME (MUBI)
This 1966 classic from Taiwan stars Cheng Pei-Pei as a young swordfighter out to find her brother
THE EQUALIZER 3 (Netflix)
Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) takes on mafia terrorising residents of a village on on the Amalfi coast
DIARY OF A WIMPY KID CHRISTMAS: CABIN FEVER (Disney+ Hotstar)
The winter vacation gets tough for Greg after a snowstorm and worries about a new console
CHAMAK (Sony LIV)
An aspiring young rapper returns to Punjab from Canada, and tries to solve the murder of a music icon
MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS (Netflix)
A young girl has to learn to live on a ranch with a family of 12 boys
KADAK SINGH (Zee5)
An officer with retrograde amnesia cracks a financial crime
