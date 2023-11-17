0 || 7

The new Himalayan 450 is a marked improvement over the Himalayan 411

By Team Lounge
Published Nov 17, 2023

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is a lightweight traveller’s motorcycle that can be ridden across countries and continents

The 4-inch circular TFT display is light-sensitive and gives you all the information you need at a glance

It responds well to a twist of the wrist while riding on ice or gravel surfaces where traction is whimsical

With 204hp per tonne power to weight ratio, it has more muscle on tarmac and generous power at high altitudes

Royal Enfield also unveiled its first-ever electric vehicle concept in Milan, the Himalayan Electric

It will not only power through a stubborn sand trap at 12,000 feet but also provides more than enough grunt on smooth tarmac

It is a motorcycle for the Himalayas and the roads leading to and away from the ranges

