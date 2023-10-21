0 || 7
Ganapath (in theatres)
Written and directed by Vikas Bahl, this is an action packed film starring Tiger Shroff
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Oct 21, 2023
Mint Lounge
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson) is a brilliant lab technician who has to deal with institutional sexism in the 1960s
1 || 7
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Amazon Prime)
Directed by Jeff Rowe, and co-written by, among others, Seth Rogen
2 || 7
Once Upon a Studio (Disney+ Hotstar)
This animated short is a “love letter” to Disney, which is celebrating its centennial
3 || 7
Messi Meets America (Apple TV+)
The tale of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi’s entry to US Major League Soccer
4 || 7
Kaala Paani (Netflix)
A mysterious illness runs rampant in the Andaman and Nicobar islands in this seven-episode series created by Sameer Saxena
5 || 7
Camera Buff (MUBI)
Krzysztof Kieślowski’s Camera Buff (1977) stars Jerzy Stuhr as a factory worker in Communist Poland
6 || 7
Click here
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
A music biopic about a unique protagonist, which spoofs the genre of music biopics
7 || 7