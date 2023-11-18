0 || 7

A boisterous period drama series, a look at the Bhopal gas tragedy, and other titles to watch this weekend 

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Nov 18, 2023

Mint Lounge

ROBBIE WILLIAMS (Netflix) In a four-part docu-series, the singer-songwriter looks at behind-the-scenes footage from his career

1 || 7

OLIVIA (MUBI) This landmark lesbian film, made in France in 1951, was directed by Jacqueline Audry

2 || 7

THE RAILWAY MEN (Netflix) This four-episode series by Shiv Rawail follows the hours immediately after the Bhopal gas tragedy

3 || 7

THE BUCCANEERS (Apple TV+) It’s the 1870s, and four nouveau riche young American women are off to London to find eligible suitors

4 || 7

YOU HURT MY FEELINGS (BookMyShow Stream) Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars as a novelist whose marriage is on the rocks after her husband criticises her book

5 || 7

BLUE EYE SAMURAI (Netflix) Set in Edo-era Japan, this anime follows a young warrior who decides to revenge herself against those who made her an outcast

6 || 7

THE CROWN (Netflix) The first four parts of the acclaimed show's final season is out this week 

7 || 7
 Click here