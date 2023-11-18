0 || 7
A boisterous period drama series, a look at the Bhopal gas tragedy, and other titles to watch this weekend
Published Nov 18, 2023
Mint Lounge
ROBBIE WILLIAMS (Netflix)
In a four-part docu-series, the singer-songwriter looks at behind-the-scenes footage from his career
1
OLIVIA (MUBI)
This landmark lesbian film, made in France in 1951, was directed by Jacqueline Audry
2
THE RAILWAY MEN (Netflix)
This four-episode series by Shiv Rawail follows the hours immediately after the Bhopal gas tragedy
3
THE BUCCANEERS (Apple TV+)
It’s the 1870s, and four nouveau riche young American women are off to London to find eligible suitors
4
YOU HURT MY FEELINGS (BookMyShow Stream)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars as a novelist whose marriage is on the rocks after her husband criticises her book
5
BLUE EYE SAMURAI (Netflix)
Set in Edo-era Japan, this anime follows a young warrior who decides to revenge herself against those who made her an outcast
6
THE CROWN (Netflix)
The first four parts of the acclaimed show's final season is out this week
7