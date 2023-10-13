0 || 7
A modern romance that spans decades, a docuseries on an e-cigarette company, and other titles to watch this weekend
Published Oct 13, 2023
MISSION IMPOSSIBLE—DEAD RECKONING PART ONE (Amazon Prime)
The 7th MI film, With Tom Cruise back as Ethan Hunt is now on OTT
BIG VAPE: THE RISE AND FALL OF JUUL (Netflix)
Directed by R.J. Cutler, this four-part docuseries looks at how vaping impacted a generation
THIRUCHITRAMBALAM (Amazon Prime)
The popular Dhanush and Nithya Menen starrer is now streaming in multiple languages
PAST LIVES (Lionsgate Play)
Directed by Celine Song, Past Lives is the story of childhood friends who go their separate ways
THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER (Netflix)
A horror series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe
SULTAN OF DELHI (Disney+ Hotstar)
A drama, packed with greed, crime and betrayal
BECKHAM (Netflix)
Yes, we know it's been out a week but we love Beckham so much we're recommending it again
