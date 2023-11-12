0 || 7
PIPPA (Amazon Prime)
Ishan Khatter stars as a rebellious Indian soldier in the 1971 war with Pakistan
QUIZ LADY (Disney+ Hotstar)
Anne Yumm (Awkwafina) and Jenny (Sandra Oh) come together after their mother flees to Macau, leaving them to settle her debt
NUOVO OLIMPO (Netflix)
It’s the late 1970s, and Enea and Pietro are smitten when they meet in Nuovo Olimpo, a movie theatre
THE KILLER (Netflix)
David Fincher returns with another film about a skilled loner played by Michael Fassbender
KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON (in theatres)
Martin Scorsese’s new film about the systematic erasure of a Native American tribe in the 1920s
RAINBOW RISHTA (Amazon Prime)
A heart-warming and poignant documentary about queer love
007: ROAD TO A MILLION (Amazon Prime)
Nine pairs take on a series of Bond-inspired challenges to win £1,000,000
FOR ALL MANKIND S4 (Apple TV+)
The acclaimed speculative science fiction show returns for a fourth season
