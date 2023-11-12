0 || 7

PIPPA (Amazon Prime) Ishan Khatter stars as a rebellious Indian soldier in the 1971 war with Pakistan

Nov 12, 2023

QUIZ LADY (Disney+ Hotstar) Anne Yumm (Awkwafina) and Jenny (Sandra Oh) come together after their mother flees to Macau, leaving them to settle her debt

NUOVO OLIMPO (Netflix) It’s the late 1970s, and Enea  and Pietro are smitten when they meet in Nuovo Olimpo, a movie theatre

THE KILLER (Netflix) David Fincher returns with another film about a skilled loner played by Michael Fassbender

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON (in theatres) Martin Scorsese’s new film about the systematic erasure of a Native American tribe in the 1920s

RAINBOW RISHTA (Amazon Prime) A heart-warming and poignant documentary about queer love

007: ROAD TO A MILLION (Amazon Prime)  Nine pairs take on a series of Bond-inspired challenges to win £1,000,000

FOR ALL MANKIND S4 (Apple TV+) The acclaimed speculative science fiction show returns for a fourth season 

