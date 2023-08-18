0 || 7
Taali (Jio Cinema)
Sushmita Sen stars in the biographical series on the life of transgender activist Gauri Sawant
Published Aug 18, 2023
Billions (Disney+ Hotstar)
Damien Lewis returns as Bobby Axelrod for the seventh and final season
Down for Love (Netflix)
A heartwarming dating show about people with Down Syndrome
Guns and Gulaabs (Netflix)
Raj & DK’s latest, featuring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Prime Video)
Sigourney Weaver stars in this drama about healing from violence
AP Dhillon: First of A Kind (Amazon Prime)
A docu-series on the life of the popular musician
Deep V. Heard (Netflix)
A three-part docuseries about the court proceedings
Harlan Coben's Shelter (Amazon Prime)
Based on the best-selling author's book of the same name
