0 || 7
AHSOKA (Disney+ Hotstar)
The Star Wars universe continues to expand with this new miniseries about Jedi Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson)
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Aug 26, 2023
Mint Lounge
100 FOOT WAVE (JioCinema)
Garrett McNamara gets obsessed with the giant waves of Nazare, Portugal
1 || 7
ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN (Netflix)
Morgan Neville's film is an emotional look at the late chef and writer
2 || 7
MASK GIRL (Netflix)
A dark Korean show about “feeling ugly” and seeking attention
3 || 7
RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE (Amazon Prime)
A silly, fun transatlantic romance between the son of the US president and a British prince
4 || 7
WOMEN TALKING (Amazon Prime)
A group of women decide their future in this film by by Sarah Polley, starring Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Frances McDormand and Sheila McCarthy
5 || 7
WANTED: THE ESCAPE OF CARLOS GHOSN (Apple TV+)
The story of CEO-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn, including his arrest and calculated getaway
6 || 7
Click here
KING OF KOTHA (in theatres)
Dulquer Salmaan stars in this Malayalam gangster film
7 || 7