Medusa Deluxe (MUBI) A flamboyant British murder mystery, directed by Thomas Hardiman

By Team Lounge
Published Aug 05, 2023

Mint Lounge

D.P. Season 2 (Netflix) A Korean soldier disappears with a USB flash drive of confidential files

They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix) A drug dealer, a sex worker and a pimp uncover a cloning conspiracy by the government

Sniper: The White Raven (Amazon Prime Video) A revenge drama meets war film

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2: Part 2 (Netflix) Mickey Haller returns as a criminal defense lawyer tasked with defending a murderer

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney + Hotstar) A riotously funny film from the Marvel universe

Choona (Netflix) A group of misfits decides to exact revenge on a superstitious politician

Made in Heaven Season 2 (Amazon Prime) Dropping on 10 August, it tells the tale of wedding planners

