Medusa Deluxe (MUBI)
A flamboyant British murder mystery, directed by Thomas Hardiman
D.P. Season 2 (Netflix)
A Korean soldier disappears with a USB flash drive of confidential files
They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix)
A drug dealer, a sex worker and a pimp uncover a cloning conspiracy by the government
Sniper: The White Raven (Amazon Prime Video)
A revenge drama meets war film
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2: Part 2
(Netflix) Mickey Haller returns as a criminal defense lawyer tasked with defending a murderer
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney + Hotstar)
A riotously funny film from the Marvel universe
Choona (Netflix)
A group of misfits decides to exact revenge on a superstitious politician
Made in Heaven Season 2 (Amazon Prime) Dropping on 10 August, it tells the tale of wedding planners
