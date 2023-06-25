0 || 7
A new show or film for every day of the week ahead
Photo Credit: File photo/iStock
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Jun 25, 2023
Mint Lounge
Tatsumi (MUBI)
A wistful 2011 animated film by Eric Khoo based on Yoshihiro Tatsumi’s manga memoir, A Drifting Life
1 || 7
Turn of the Tide (Netflix)
A mafia film that pits four friends against the mob
2 || 7
Secret Invasion (Disney+ Hotstar)
Nicky Fury (Samuel L Jackson) teams up with Skrull ally Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) to stop an alien invasion
3 || 7
Polite Society (Amazon Prime, rental)
Boisterous comedy, martial arts, Bollywood-style song and dance, and several other genres in a blender
4 || 7
The Village (Netflix)
A slow-paced Michihito Fujii film about friendship and change
5 || 7
Believer (Netflix)
A 2018 Korean remake of Johnnie To's Drug War, watch it for the late Kim Joo-hyuk as psychotic drug lord Jin Ha Rim
6 || 7
Click here
We Are Lady Parts (Jio Cinema)
A swaggering comedy about a band of young Muslim punk rockers
7 || 7