A new show or film for every day of the week ahead

By Team Lounge
Published Jun 25, 2023

Mint Lounge

Tatsumi (MUBI) A wistful 2011 animated film by Eric Khoo based on Yoshihiro Tatsumi’s manga memoir, A Drifting Life

Turn of the Tide (Netflix) A mafia film that pits four friends against the mob

Secret Invasion (Disney+ Hotstar) Nicky Fury (Samuel L Jackson) teams up with Skrull ally Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) to stop an alien invasion

Polite Society (Amazon Prime, rental) Boisterous comedy, martial arts, Bollywood-style song and dance, and several other genres in a blender

The Village (Netflix) A slow-paced Michihito Fujii film about friendship and change

Believer (Netflix)  A 2018 Korean remake of Johnnie To's Drug War, watch it for the late Kim Joo-hyuk as psychotic drug lord Jin Ha Rim 

We Are Lady Parts (Jio Cinema) A swaggering comedy about a band of young Muslim punk rockers

