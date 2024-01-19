0 || 7
THE BEEKEEPER (In theatres)
Fans of bone-crunching action should enter a state of bliss this weekend with Jason Statham’s latest
ANYONE BUT YOU (in theatres)
After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben's attraction turns ice-cold--until they find themselves at a destination wedding in Australia
1 || 7
CRIMINAL RECORD (Apple TV+)
A woman makes an anonymous call to emergency services, saying her life is in danger
2 || 7
DEATH AND OTHER DETAILS
(Disney+ Hotstar)
Imogene Scott (Violett Beane) is suspected of murder and must prove her innocence
3 || 7
LUKE NGUYEN’S INDIA
(Disney + Hotstar)
It's an idli overdose for the Vietnamese-Australian chef on a trip to south India
4 || 7
FALLEN LEAVES (MUBI)
Two lonely strangers in Helsinki, a construction worker with a drinking problem and a department store employee, meet and shyly fall in love
5 || 7
THE BROTHERS SUN (Netflix)
An action-comedy about two brothers, sons of a Taiwanese gangster forced to pick up his reins
6 || 7
Curious little Kelp's been living his whole life as a narwhal--until he finds out he's actually a unicorn
7 || 7