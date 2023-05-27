0 || 7
From a sunny Korean drama to a cosy murder mystery, some suggestions for what to do this weekend
Team Lounge
Published May 27, 2023
Mint Lounge
The Good Bad Mother (Netflix)
After Choi is disabled by an accident, his mother takes care of him, healing their relationship in the process
Chimp Empire (Netflix)
A James Reed documentary narrated by Mahershala Ali
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (Zee5)
Manoj Bajpayee stars as a Jodhpur lawyer who defends a rape survivor in a case against a powerful godman
De Humani Corporis Fabrica (MUBI)
Verena Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor's 2022 documentary explores the human body
Murder Under A Red Moon
A cosy whodunit set in 1920s Bangalore, featuring "the city's first lady detective"
The Story of India's Cheetahs
The history of the cheetah in the subcontinent from Mughal times to the present
Meow Meow
A true story of the woman who brought down a Mumbai drug ring
