From a sunny Korean drama to a cosy murder mystery, some suggestions for what to do this weekend

Photo Credit: File photo

By Team Lounge
Published May 27, 2023

Mint Lounge

The Good Bad Mother (Netflix)  After Choi is disabled by an accident, his mother takes care of him, healing their relationship in the process

Photo Credit: File photo

Chimp Empire (Netflix)  A James Reed documentary narrated by Mahershala Ali

Photo Credit: File photo

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (Zee5) Manoj Bajpayee stars as a Jodhpur lawyer who defends a rape survivor in a case against a powerful godman

Photo Credit: File photo

De Humani Corporis Fabrica (MUBI)  Verena Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor's 2022 documentary explores the human body

Photo Credit: File photo

Murder Under A Red Moon A cosy whodunit set in 1920s Bangalore, featuring "the city's first lady detective"

Photo Credit: Hachette India

The Story of India's Cheetahs The history of the cheetah in the subcontinent from Mughal times to the present 

Photo Credit: Marg Publications

Meow Meow A true story of the woman who brought down a Mumbai drug ring

Photo Credit: HarperCollins India

