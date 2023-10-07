0 || 7
PASSAGES (MUBI)
One of the most talked-about films from Sundance this year, directed by Ira Sachs
By
Team Lounge
Published Oct 07, 2023
Mint Lounge
THE WONDERFUL STORY OF HENRY SUGAR (Netflix)
One of four Wes Anderson short films adapted from Roald Dahl stories

THE SWAN (Netflix)
The rotating cast includes Rupert Friend, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel and Ben Kingsley

KUMARI SRIMATHI (Amazon Prime)
Nithya Menen stars in this Telugu series about a woman who wants to open a bar

NOWHERE (Netflix)
Ana Castillo stars in this film about escaping a totalitarian regime

KHUFIYA (Netflix)
Tabu is superb as the spy with all the secrets in Vishal Bhardwaj’s sexy, uneven new thriller

LUPIN PART 3 (Netflix)
Omar Sy is back as the gentleman thief in the final season

LOKI SEASON 2 (Disney+ Hotstar)
Loki is back with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and the Time Variance Authority
