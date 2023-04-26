0 || 7

Wondering what to line up on your watch list for the weekend? Here are some suggestions

By Team Lounge
Published Apr 26, 2023

Mint Lounge

A Man Called Otto (Netflix) A grumpy, lonely old man learns to live again

Indian Matchmakng Season 3 (Netflix) Sima Aunty returns -- again

Kill Boksoon (Netflix) An action film about single mother who’s secretly a top assassin

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (theatres) Salman Khan stars in Farhad Samji's action comedy

Close (MUBI) Lukas Dhont's Oscar-nominated film takes a look at the relationship between two teen boys

The Colours (MUBI) A short delight to introduce children to colours from Abbas Kiarostami 

Tiny Beautiful Things (Disney + Hotstar)  The life of an advice columnist

