Wondering what to line up on your watch list for the weekend? Here are some suggestions
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Published Apr 26, 2023
A Man Called Otto (Netflix)
A grumpy, lonely old man learns to live again
Indian Matchmakng Season 3 (Netflix)
Sima Aunty returns -- again
Kill Boksoon (Netflix)
An action film about single mother who’s secretly a top assassin
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (theatres)
Salman Khan stars in Farhad Samji's action comedy
Close (MUBI)
Lukas Dhont's Oscar-nominated film takes a look at the relationship between two teen boys
The Colours (MUBI)
A short delight to introduce children to colours from Abbas Kiarostami
Tiny Beautiful Things (Disney + Hotstar)
The life of an advice columnist
