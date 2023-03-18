0 || 7

7 shows to line up for the week ahead

Ted Lasso Season 3 (Apple TV) "Hilarious, schmaltzy and sarcastic"

Rekha (Netflix) "A revenge drama and a murder"

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (Theatres) "A loud, tear-soaked drama"

Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday (Amazon Prime, on rent) "A showcase for incredible fighting skills"

Meet Me in the Bathroom (Amazon Prime, on rent) "A chronicle of rock ’n’ roll in New York City" 

Land (Netflix) "Soulful with minimal dialogue"

What's Love Got to Do With It "An easy-breezy rom-com"

