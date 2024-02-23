0 || 7

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER  (Netflix) A new series about a boy who must learn to “bend” the four elements

Published Feb 23, 2024

MEAN GIRLS (In theatres) A musical, starring Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho and Christopher Briney, and some familiar faces from the first film

1

SETTLE DOWN (Netflix) British comic Jack Whitehall’s new Netflix special is witty celebrity teasing

2

BAFTA AWARDS (Lionsgate Play) The awards show, held on 18 February, is worth watching for the understated humour and performances 

3

ALL INDIA RANK (In theatres)  The story of a promising student enrolled in coaching classes in Kota for the IIT entrance examination 

4

FAMILY (In theatres) In Don Palathara's latest film, a close-knit Christian community is forced to confront rumours about one of its members

5

POACHER (Netflix) Richie Mehta's new fiction series based on true events trains the lens on the issue of elephant poaching

6

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend (Apple TV+) A four-episode documentary series on Messi's illustrious career

7
