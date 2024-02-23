0 || 7
AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER (Netflix)
A new series about a boy who must learn to “bend” the four elements
Team Lounge
Published Feb 23, 2024
MEAN GIRLS (In theatres)
A musical, starring Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho and Christopher Briney, and some familiar faces from the first film
SETTLE DOWN (Netflix)
British comic Jack Whitehall’s new Netflix special is witty celebrity teasing
BAFTA AWARDS (Lionsgate Play)
The awards show, held on 18 February, is worth watching for the understated humour and performances
ALL INDIA RANK (In theatres)
The story of a promising student enrolled in coaching classes in Kota for the IIT entrance examination
FAMILY (In theatres)
In Don Palathara's latest film, a close-knit Christian community is forced to confront rumours about one of its members
POACHER (Netflix)
Richie Mehta's new fiction series based on true events trains the lens on the issue of elephant poaching
Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend (Apple TV+)
A four-episode documentary series on Messi's illustrious career
