0 || 7
A musical tour of New Orleans is the best way to experience its history and heritage
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Dec 05, 2023
Mint Lounge
The Spotted Cat on Frenchman Street hosts some of the best known blues and jazz bands
1 || 7
Frenchman Street is dotted with bars and jazz clubs that have great live music
2 || 7
The French Quarter is buzzing through the year with music, night markets and excellent food
3 || 7
Even the public art in parks and on street corners pay homage to the city's close ties to music
4 || 7
You could hit a new spot every night to listen to different musicians and acts
5 || 7
Brass bands play on many street corners, busking for a living and entertaining passersby
6 || 7
Click here
New Orleans is a city best explored on foot to enjoy the best of its music and heritage
7 || 7