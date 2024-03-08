0 || 7

NIMONA (Netflix)  Nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, this is a visually clever adaptation of ND Stevenson’s graphic novel

THE GENTLEMEN (Netflix) Eddie Halstead (Theo James) inherits a sprawling estate and a dukedom, but it brings him in contact with a variety of unsavoury characters

TO KILL A TIGER (Netflix) Nominated for the Documentary Feature Oscar this year, Nisha Pahuja’s film is about a family seeking justice after their daughter is raped

ALL OF US STRANGERS (In theatres) Based on the novel Strangers by Taichi Yamada, it stars Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal and is directed by Andrew Haigh

THE COLOUR PURPLE (In theatres) A musical based on Alice Walker's book, it tells the story of an African American woman living in the American South in the early 1900s

BLACKBERRY (Amazon Prime Video)  A Canadian biographical comedy-drama about the rise and fall of the world’s first smartphone

SHOWTIME (Disney+ Hotstar)  Starring Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Mouni Roy, this is an inside look at Bollywood 

MERRY CHRISTMAS (Netflix) Two strangers meet on Christmas Eve, and find themselves caught up in a crime

