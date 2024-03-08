0 || 7
NIMONA (Netflix)
Nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, this is a visually clever adaptation of ND Stevenson’s graphic novel
THE GENTLEMEN (Netflix)
Eddie Halstead (Theo James) inherits a sprawling estate and a dukedom, but it brings him in contact with a variety of unsavoury characters
TO KILL A TIGER (Netflix)
Nominated for the Documentary Feature Oscar this year, Nisha Pahuja’s film is about a family seeking justice after their daughter is raped
ALL OF US STRANGERS (In theatres)
Based on the novel Strangers by Taichi Yamada, it stars Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal and is directed by Andrew Haigh
THE COLOUR PURPLE (In theatres)
A musical based on Alice Walker's book, it tells the story of an African American woman living in the American South in the early 1900s
BLACKBERRY (Amazon Prime Video)
A Canadian biographical comedy-drama about the rise and fall of the world’s first smartphone
SHOWTIME (Disney+ Hotstar)
Starring Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Mouni Roy, this is an inside look at Bollywood
MERRY CHRISTMAS (Netflix)
Two strangers meet on Christmas Eve, and find themselves caught up in a crime
