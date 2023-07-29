0 || 7

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (in theatres now) Ranveer Singh makes this overblown KJo film, co-starring Alia Bhatt, fun

By Team Lounge
Published Jul 29, 2023

Mint Lounge

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant  (Amazon Prime) An engaging war movie with fine performances 

1 || 7

Maamannan (Netflix) A statesman and his son become part of political conflict when a rival rises

2 || 7

Ambulance (Netflix) Will (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal) make a getaway in an ambulance after robbing a bank

3 || 7

Infinity Pool (JioCinema) A struggling writer and his wife go on vacation by the seaside and quickly descend into a surreal nightmare

4 || 7

Based On A True Story (JioCinema) Kaley Cuoco shines in a sexy serial-killer comedy

5 || 7

Kaalkoot (JioCinema) A suspenseful crime drama starring Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi

6 || 7

Good Omens Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video) The series based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s fantasy book returns

7 || 7
