Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
(in theatres now)
Ranveer Singh makes this overblown KJo film, co-starring Alia Bhatt, fun
Published Jul 29, 2023
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
(Amazon Prime)
An engaging war movie with fine performances
Maamannan (Netflix)
A statesman and his son become part of political conflict when a rival rises
Ambulance (Netflix)
Will (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal) make a getaway in an ambulance after robbing a bank
Infinity Pool (JioCinema)
A struggling writer and his wife go on vacation by the seaside and quickly descend into a surreal nightmare
Based On A True Story (JioCinema)
Kaley Cuoco shines in a sexy serial-killer comedy
Kaalkoot (JioCinema)
A suspenseful crime drama starring Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi
Good Omens Season 2
(Amazon Prime Video)
The series based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s fantasy book returns
