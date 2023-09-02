0 || 7

Fiction to docuseries, the best shows to keep you entertained this weekend

Published Sep 02, 2023

ONE FINE MORNING (MUBI) The story of a single mother with an ageing father suffering from a neurodegenerative disease

ROUNDUP: NO WAY OUT (Amazon Prime) Detective Ma Seok-do returns to investigate the death of a woman from a new drug 

ONE PIECE  (Netflix) A live-action series with an international cast

THE FREELANCER (Disney+ Hotstar) An action-packed rescue drama set in Syria

THE WHEEL OF TIME SEASON 2 (Amazon Prime) The action fiction series continues about a group trying to save the world

SCAM 2003: THE TELGI STORY (Sony LIV) A series based on the stamp paper scam of 2003 

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM (theatres) Nostalgia overdrive as the animated turtles return

