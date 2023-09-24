0 || 7
Meg 2: The Trench (Prime Video)
Based on the novel by Steve Alten, it follows the adventures of a deep-sea diving team
'Khufiya' (Netflix)
Set to release on 5 October, it features Wamiqa Gabbi and Varun Dhawan and is produced by Atlee
The Outfit (Netflix)
Graham Moore directs this crime drama about mobsters
The Morning Show S3 (Apple TV+)
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon expose the workings of daytime network television
Jaane Jaan (Netflix)
Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma and Kareena Kapoor Khan are razor-sharp in this film by Sujoy Ghosh
Sex Education Season 4 (Netflix)
Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa return with their misadventures
Spy Kids: Armageddon (Netflix)
The children of the world's best spies take on new enemies threatening world peace
