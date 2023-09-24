0 || 7

Meg 2: The Trench (Prime Video) Based on the novel by Steve Alten, it follows the adventures of a deep-sea diving team

'Khufiya' (Netflix) Set to release on 5 October, it features Wamiqa Gabbi  and Varun Dhawan and is produced by Atlee

The Outfit (Netflix) Graham Moore directs this crime drama about mobsters

The Morning Show S3 (Apple TV+) Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon expose the workings of daytime network television

Jaane Jaan (Netflix) Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma and Kareena Kapoor Khan are razor-sharp in this film by Sujoy Ghosh

Sex Education Season 4 (Netflix) Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa return with their misadventures

Spy Kids: Armageddon (Netflix) The children of the world's best spies take on new enemies threatening world peace

Tarsem Singh Dhandwar’s latest film ‘Dear Jassi’ is an oddly empty tragic love story (TIFF)

