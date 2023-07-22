0 || 7
Barbie (in theatres)
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in a fantasy-meets-reality film
Oppenheimer (in theatres)
Christopher Nolan's long awaited film on the making of the atomic bomb
1 || 7
Five Star Chef (Netflix)
A cooking competition where the prize is a job heading a fine dining restaurant
2 || 7
Burn the House Down (Netflix)
A family drama about revenge, sentiment and rage
3 || 7
Justified: City Primeval (Amazon Prime Video)
A continuation of the popular series that ran till 2015, based in Florida
4 || 7
Rude Boy (MUBI)
Jack Hazan and David Mingay’s cult classic portrait of punk Britain
5 || 7
Jury Duty (Amazon Prime Video)
A comedy where an everyman is the centre of attention in a fabricated courtroom drama
6 || 7
Black Lotus (Lionsgate Play)
An ex-soldier has to rescue his friend's daughter from a local gang
7 || 7