Another India: Events, Memories, People by Chandan Gowda

Published Sep 26, 2023

WOMEN IN THE WILD : Stories of India’s Most Brilliant Women Wildlife Biologists, Edited by Anita Mani

Culture: How to rewire your brain for greatness by Deepinder Goyal

The Way We Were by Prajwal Hegde

JALI: Lattice of Divine Light in Mughal Architecture by Navina Najat Haidar

The Diary of a CEO by Steven Bartlett

Burning Roses in My Garden by Taslima Nasrin

The Mahabharata: Mewari Miniature Paintings (1680–1698) by Allah Baksh

