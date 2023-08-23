0 || 7
‘Kungfu Aunty Versus Garbage Monsters' by Shweta Taneja
An Ecopunk book about fighting off rubbish
‘My Father’s Brain’ by Sandeep Jauhar
A doctor slips into the shoes of a caregiver and takes difficult decisions
'Minor Disturbances at Grand Life Apartments' by Hema Sukumar
Life in middle-class apartment block in Chennai that faces destruction
‘Silver Lining’ by Kamal Shah
A saga of a patient’s perseverance and desire to bring change
'On Being Indian' by Amit Chaudhuri
Part political analysis and part literary criticism on being Indian
‘Heartfelt’ by P. Venugopal
The journey of the cardiac surgeon who performed India’s first successful heart transplant
'The Eight Per Cent Solution' by Nikhil Gupta
An economist on how India can achieve equitable growth
'Sinbad and the rise of Iblis' by Kevin Missal
The fabled sailor goes on a quest for mystical artefacts
