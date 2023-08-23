0 || 7

‘Kungfu Aunty Versus Garbage Monsters' by Shweta Taneja An Ecopunk book about fighting off rubbish

‘My Father’s Brain’ by Sandeep Jauhar A doctor slips into the shoes of a caregiver and takes difficult decisions

'Minor Disturbances at Grand Life Apartments' by Hema Sukumar Life in middle-class apartment block in Chennai that faces destruction

‘Silver Lining’ by Kamal Shah A saga of a patient’s perseverance and desire to bring change

'On Being Indian' by Amit Chaudhuri Part political analysis and part literary criticism on being Indian

‘Heartfelt’ by P. Venugopal The journey of the cardiac surgeon who performed India’s first successful heart transplant

'The Eight Per Cent Solution' by Nikhil Gupta An economist on how India can achieve equitable growth

'Sinbad and the rise of Iblis' by Kevin Missal The fabled sailor goes on a quest for mystical artefacts

