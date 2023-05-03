0 || 7

From poetry, short stories and novels to non-fiction and biographies, here are some new books for your shelves

Meanwhile by Prerna Gill A collection of poetry with sparks of brilliance

Girl To Goddess by Nishi  The Instagram-popular content creator brings her poetry to the page

Indian Accent Restuarant Cookbook by Manish Mehrotra  A showcase of home-style recipes and the restaurant’s best recipes

Behind Latticed Marble: Inner Worlds of Women by Jyotirmoyee Devi Sen, translated by Apala G. Egan Stories based on first-hand accounts of royal harems

Homi J. Bhabha: A Life by Bakhtiar K. Dadabhoy The first full biography of the father of India’s nuclear programme

They Meant Business by Rosemary Marandi A book for young readers with their own entrepreneurial dreams

Rupture by Rattan Lal Shant A collection of short stories on Kashmiri Pandits and their exile

