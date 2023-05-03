0 || 7
From poetry, short stories and novels to non-fiction and biographies, here are some new books for your shelves
Team Lounge
Published May 03, 2023
Mint Lounge
Meanwhile by Prerna Gill
A collection of poetry with sparks of brilliance
Girl To Goddess by Nishi
The Instagram-popular content creator brings her poetry to the page
Indian Accent Restuarant Cookbook by Manish Mehrotra
A showcase of home-style recipes and the restaurant’s best recipes
Behind Latticed Marble: Inner Worlds of Women by Jyotirmoyee Devi Sen, translated by Apala G. Egan
Stories based on first-hand accounts of royal harems
Homi J. Bhabha: A Life by Bakhtiar K. Dadabhoy
The first full biography of the father of India’s nuclear programme
They Meant Business by Rosemary Marandi
A book for young readers with their own entrepreneurial dreams
Rupture by Rattan Lal Shant
A collection of short stories on Kashmiri Pandits and their exile
