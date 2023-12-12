0 || 7

From historical fiction to current affairs, books to keep you busy this week

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Dec 12, 2023

Mint Lounge

Breaking the Mould, by Raghuram Rajan & Rohit Lamba A book about accelerating economic development by investing in human capital

1 || 7

Bahadur Shah of Gujarat, by Kalpish Ratna A novel of historical fiction about a forgotten king

2 || 7

HPop: The Secretive World Of Hindutva Pop Stars by Kunal Purohit A deep dive into how social media influencers sway public opinion

3 || 7

Sheikh Abdullah: The Caged Lion of Kashmir by Chitralekha Zutshi A biography of a leader who influenced a generation 

4 || 7

Adapt To Thrive, Not Just Survive, by Harit Nagpal A collection of stories to illustrate business concepts such as innovation

5 || 7

Welcome to Paradise by Twinkle Khanna Short, slice-of-life stories about ageing, mortality and living

6 || 7

The Grammar of My Body, by Abhishek Anicca A first-person account of living with disability

7 || 7
 Click here