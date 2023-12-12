0 || 7
From historical fiction to current affairs, books to keep you busy this week
Published Dec 12, 2023
Mint Lounge
Breaking the Mould, by Raghuram Rajan & Rohit Lamba
A book about accelerating economic development by investing in human capital
Bahadur Shah of Gujarat, by Kalpish Ratna
A novel of historical fiction about a forgotten king
HPop: The Secretive World Of Hindutva Pop Stars by Kunal Purohit
A deep dive into how social media influencers sway public opinion
Sheikh Abdullah: The Caged Lion of Kashmir by Chitralekha Zutshi
A biography of a leader who influenced a generation
Adapt To Thrive, Not Just Survive, by Harit Nagpal
A collection of stories to illustrate business concepts such as innovation
Welcome to Paradise by Twinkle Khanna
Short, slice-of-life stories about ageing, mortality and living
The Grammar of My Body, by Abhishek Anicca
A first-person account of living with disability
