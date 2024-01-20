0 || 7
Biography to historical fiction, books to add to your reading list this January
Team Lounge
Published Jan 20, 2024
Mint Lounge
Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life, by Upamanyu Chatterjee
A new novel from one of the most acclaimed writers
Swallowing the Sun: A Novel, by Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri
India’s struggle for independence is told through the lives of three generations of women
The Moral Contagion by Julia Hauser and Sarnath Banerjee
A sharp commentary on society’s response to adversity
The Rajiv I Knew, by Mani Shankar Aiyer
An insider’s look at Rajiv Gandhi’s term and his work
Beyond Three Generations by Navas Meeran, MSA Kumar, Firoz Meeran and George Skaria
A practical guide to growing and sustaining family businesses
Sacred Cows and Chicken Manchurian, by James Staples
A book about politics and food in India
The Cooking of Books, by Ramachandra Guha
A memoir about the historian's relationship with his editor
