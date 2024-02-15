0 || 7

Vagabond Princess by Ruby Lal A biography of Princess Gulbadan, Babur’s daughter and the Mughal Empire’s only woman historian

Feb 15, 2024

Urdu: The Best Stories of Our Times, Translated by Rakhshanda Jalil An anthology of modern Urdu writing

Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life, by Upamanyu Chatterjee The latest novel by one of India's best loved authors

Mithun Number Two and Other Mumbai Stories, by Jayant Kaikini, translated by Tejaswini Niranjana Simple yet moving stories about migration and life in Mumbai

Eden Abandoned: The Story of Lilith, by Shinie Antony A powerful retelling of the myth of Lilith, who banished from Eden

From Waris to Heer, by Haroon Khalid An experimental retelling of the popular romance of Heer and Ranjha that weaves in the life of the 18th century Sufi poet Waris Shah

The Power of Nunchi by Euny Hong A practical guide to developing 'nunchi', the South Korean equivalent of emotional intelligence

Babur: The Chessboard King by Aabhas Maldahiyar  A deeply researched account of Babur, his life and rule

