0 || 7
Vagabond Princess by Ruby Lal
A biography of Princess Gulbadan, Babur’s daughter and the Mughal Empire’s only woman historian
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Feb 15, 2024
Mint Lounge
Urdu: The Best Stories of Our Times, Translated by Rakhshanda Jalil
An anthology of modern Urdu writing
1 || 7
Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life, by Upamanyu Chatterjee
The latest novel by one of India's best loved authors
2 || 7
Mithun Number Two and Other Mumbai Stories, by Jayant Kaikini, translated by Tejaswini Niranjana
Simple yet moving stories about migration and life in Mumbai
3 || 7
Eden Abandoned: The Story of Lilith, by Shinie Antony
A powerful retelling of the myth of Lilith, who banished from Eden
4 || 7
From Waris to Heer, by Haroon Khalid
An experimental retelling of the popular romance of Heer and Ranjha that weaves in the life of the 18th century Sufi poet Waris Shah
5 || 7
The Power of Nunchi by Euny Hong
A practical guide to developing 'nunchi', the South Korean equivalent of emotional intelligence
6 || 7
Click here
Babur: The Chessboard King by Aabhas Maldahiyar
A deeply researched account of Babur, his life and rule
7 || 7