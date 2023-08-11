0 || 7

From poetry to fiction to biography, a list of the new releases this month

'The Wisdom of Morrie' by Morrie Schwartz is a companion to the bestseller 'Tuesdays with Morrie'

Political journalist Neerja Chowdhury uses her decades of experience to explain key policy decisions are made in 'How Prime Ministers Decide' 

Boy Called Dustbin by Arjun Krishnakumar is a breezy teenage drama set in the 1990s

Samrat Choudhury's Northeast India is a non-intimidating account of the region’s complex political history  

David Hardiman's 'Non-cooperation in India' is a take on non-violent protest

Sugata Srinivasaraju's 'Strange Burdens' is a strong political commentary

Insta-poet Mehak Goyal's debut collection is a sincere effort

