From poetry to fiction to biography, a list of the new releases this month
Published Aug 11, 2023
'The Wisdom of Morrie' by Morrie Schwartz is a companion to the bestseller 'Tuesdays with Morrie'
Political journalist Neerja Chowdhury uses her decades of experience to explain key policy decisions are made in 'How Prime Ministers Decide'
Boy Called Dustbin by Arjun Krishnakumar is a breezy teenage drama set in the 1990s
Samrat Choudhury's Northeast India is a non-intimidating account of the region’s complex political history
David Hardiman's 'Non-cooperation in India' is a take on non-violent protest
Sugata Srinivasaraju's 'Strange Burdens' is a strong political commentary
Insta-poet Mehak Goyal's debut collection is a sincere effort
