From the story of the liberation of Goa to a children's adventure story, new books to read this month

Photo Credit: File photo courtesy Cubbon Reads

Published Sep 03, 2023

Greatest Punjabi Stories Ever Told, Edited by Renuka Singh & Balbir Madhopuri 30 stories capturing the changing mores of Punjab over the last century

Namma Bangalore, by Shoba Narayan A series of essays about life in the city and issues such as nature and heritage conservation and culture

A Woman Burnt, by Imayam, translated by GJV Prasad A translation of the Tamil novel 'Selladha Panam', which tackles domestic violence and caste

Goa, 1961 by Valmiki Faleiro An account of the rebellions and politicking behind the integration of Goa

Tulsidas Balaram: The boy, the hero, the tormented footballer, by Sudipta Biswas

Rental Person Who Does Nothing: A Memoir by Shoji Morimoto A reflection on social anxiety and people's expectations

The Dog with Two Names by Nandita Da Cunha; heartwarming stories about coexistence and diversity

