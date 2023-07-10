0 || 7

Training your dog, especially in a city, is very important

Photo Credit: Pexels

By Team Lounge
Published Jul 10, 2023

Mint Lounge

Untrained dogs tend to pull on the leash and unknowingly drag their walkers to unsafe situations

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Training a dog to sit, stay, and wait is one of the most basic ways to communicate with your dog

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Training teaches humans to read a dog’s body language and emotions

Training teaches dogs to trust you, and strengthens the bond with you

Training keeps the dog engaged, intrigued, smart and confident

Training is the best form of mental exercise, burns energy and keeps them from being naughty

A well-behaved dog is welcomed anywhere. If you wish to travel with your dog, training is a must

