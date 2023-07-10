0 || 7
Training your dog, especially in a city, is very important
Photo Credit: Pexels
By
Team Lounge
Published Jul 10, 2023
Mint Lounge
Untrained dogs tend to pull on the leash and unknowingly drag their walkers to unsafe situations
1 || 7
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Training a dog to sit, stay, and wait is one of the most basic ways to communicate with your dog
2 || 7
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Training teaches humans to read a dog’s body language and emotions
3 || 7
Training teaches dogs to trust you, and strengthens the bond
with you
4 || 7
Training keeps the dog engaged, intrigued, smart and confident
5 || 7
Training is the best form of mental exercise, burns energy and keeps them from being naughty
6 || 7
A well-behaved dog is welcomed anywhere. If you wish to travel with your dog, training is a must
7 || 7