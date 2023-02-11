0 || 9

Mangla Bai's Untitled; Inherited Arts Forum

Click here

Photo Credit: Courtesy the artist

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Feb 11, 2023

Mint Lounge

Vikram Goyal's The Tree of Good Fortune

1 || 9
Click here

Photo Credit: Courtesy the artist

New York-based Israeli artist Yigal Ozeri is premiering his series, Americana; Bruno Art Group

2 || 9
Click here

Photo Credit: Courtesy the artist

Deatil from Renuka Rajiv's series of thread works, presented by Shrine Empire

3 || 9

Photo Credit: Courtesy the artist

Detail from Masquerade: An Endless Drama by Avijit Dutta; Kalakriti Art Gallery

4 || 9

Photo Credit: Courtesy the artist

Detail from Rasheed Araeen's work; Aicon Contemporary

5 || 9

Photo Credit: Courtesy the artist

Detail from Shivani Aggarwal’s Lost Stories—Time and Transformation; Studio Art

6 || 9

Photo Credit: Courtesy the artist

Detail from a Arpita Akhanda's Berunda; Emami Art

7 || 9
Click here

Photo Credit: Courtesy the artist

Detail from Alternate Evolutions by Shrimanti Saha; Foundation for Indian Contemporary Art

8 || 9
Click here

Photo Credit: Courtesy the artist

Detail from Last Ride in the Wild, Wild East by Waswo X Waswo; Gallery Espace

9 || 9
Click here

Photo Credit: Courtesy the artist