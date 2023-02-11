0 || 9
Mangla Bai's Untitled; Inherited Arts Forum
Click here
Photo Credit: Courtesy the artist
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Feb 11, 2023
Mint Lounge
Vikram Goyal's The Tree of
Good Fortune
1 || 9
Click here
Photo Credit: Courtesy the artist
New York-based Israeli artist Yigal Ozeri is premiering his series, Americana; Bruno Art Group
2 || 9
Click here
Photo Credit: Courtesy the artist
Deatil from Renuka Rajiv's series of thread works, presented by Shrine Empire
3 || 9
Photo Credit: Courtesy the artist
Detail from Masquerade: An Endless Drama by Avijit Dutta; Kalakriti Art Gallery
4 || 9
Photo Credit: Courtesy the artist
Detail from Rasheed Araeen's work; Aicon Contemporary
5 || 9
Photo Credit: Courtesy the artist
Detail from Shivani Aggarwal’s Lost Stories—Time and Transformation; Studio Art
6 || 9
Photo Credit: Courtesy the artist
Detail from a Arpita Akhanda's Berunda; Emami Art
7 || 9
Click here
Photo Credit: Courtesy the artist
Detail from Alternate Evolutions by Shrimanti Saha; Foundation for Indian Contemporary Art
8 || 9
Click here
Photo Credit: Courtesy the artist
Detail from Last Ride in the Wild, Wild East by Waswo X Waswo; Gallery Espace
9 || 9
Click here
Photo Credit: Courtesy the artist