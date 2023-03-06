0 || 8

Here are eight cookbooks by Indian authors that you must have in your kitchen

Photo Credit: Unsplash

By Team Lounge
Published Mar 06, 2023

Mint Lounge

 Dishoom: From Bombay with Love is a loveletter to Bombay and includes iconic recipes like the black daal 

Indian-ish by Priya Krishna is a great introduction to hybrid Indian cooking. Think Roti Pizza, Tomato Rice, and "Indian Gatorade"

In Made in India, Meera Sodha introduces best-loved homecooked staples 

Ruchira by Kamalabai Ogale has some of the most popular Maharashtrian recipes 

How to Cook Indian by iconic chef Sanjeev Kapoor has more than 500 Indian recipes 

Season by Nik Sharma walks readers through the basics of spices and ingredients and advanced cooking techniques

Tarkari by Rohit Ghai is a celebration of vegetarian and vegan cooking

Tiffin by Sonal Ved brings together 500 authentic recipes from different regions of India

