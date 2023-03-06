0 || 8
Here are eight cookbooks by Indian authors that you must have in your kitchen
Photo Credit: Unsplash
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Mar 06, 2023
Mint Lounge
Dishoom: From Bombay with Love is a loveletter to Bombay and includes iconic recipes like the black daal
1 || 8
Photo Credit: File Photo: Mint Lounge
Indian-ish by Priya Krishna is a great introduction to hybrid Indian cooking. Think Roti Pizza, Tomato Rice, and "Indian Gatorade"
2 || 8
Photo Credit: File Photo: Mint Lounge
In Made in India, Meera Sodha introduces best-loved homecooked staples
3 || 8
Photo Credit: File Photo: Mint Lounge
Ruchira by Kamalabai Ogale has some of the most popular Maharashtrian recipes
4 || 8
Photo Credit: File Photo: Mint Lounge
How to Cook Indian by iconic chef Sanjeev Kapoor has more than 500 Indian recipes
5 || 8
Photo Credit: File Photo: Mint Lounge
Season by Nik Sharma walks readers through the basics of spices and ingredients and advanced cooking techniques
6 || 8
Photo Credit: File Photo: Mint Lounge
Tarkari by Rohit Ghai is a celebration of vegetarian and vegan cooking
7 || 8
Photo Credit: File Photo: Mint Lounge
Click here
Tiffin by Sonal Ved brings together 500 authentic recipes from different regions of India
8 || 8
Photo Credit: File Photo: Mint Lounge