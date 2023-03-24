0 || 7

Mumbai is best known for its hustle, business and British-era monuments but it has a hidden history

Published Mar 24, 2023

Deep inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, lies Kanheri, India’s largest rock-cut cave complex

The Kanheri complex is one of the most important historical monuments of western India

Kanheri was home to a large Buddhist community for over 1,000 years, as important as Nalanda in Bihar

Cave 3 in Kanheri is the main chaitya, and the second largest such prayer hall in India

The earliest recorded structures date to the 2nd century, while records prove it was used till the 12th century

The true wonders of Kanheri are not the monumental sculptures but in the beauty of the site

It's the perfect weekend getaway from Mumbai, showing you a new side to the city

