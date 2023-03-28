0 || 7

The delicious food of the Pathare Prabhu community is Mumbai's best kept secret 

Photo Credit: Raul Dias

By Team Lounge
Published Mar 28, 2023

Mint Lounge

The cuisine is full of flavour, and the community guards recipes and cooking techniques closely

Photo Credit: iStock

The treasure trove of dishes reflects the community's migration patterns and is mainly seafood based

Photo Credit: Raul Dias

Most dishes, like mutton gode, do not use coconut, an otherwise beloved Maharashtrian food ingredient

Photo Credit: Raul Dias

Chef Bimba Nayak is known for her Pathare Prabhu food and is trying to bring to other Mumbaikars

Photo Credit: Raul Dias

Another favourite is aloo wadi with prawns

Photo Credit: Raul Dias

The popular bhendi atale is a sweetish ladies finger curry

Photo Credit: Raul Dias

Most Pathare Prabhu dishes need  just 2-3 minutes of cook time

Photo Credit: iStock

