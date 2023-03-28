0 || 7
The delicious food of the Pathare Prabhu community is Mumbai's best kept secret
Photo Credit: Raul Dias
Team Lounge
Published Mar 28, 2023
Mint Lounge
The cuisine is full of flavour, and the community guards recipes and cooking techniques closely
Photo Credit: iStock
The treasure trove of dishes reflects the community's migration patterns and is mainly seafood based
Photo Credit: Raul Dias
Most dishes, like mutton gode, do not use coconut, an otherwise beloved Maharashtrian food ingredient
Photo Credit: Raul Dias
Chef Bimba Nayak is known for her Pathare Prabhu food and is trying to bring to other Mumbaikars
Photo Credit: Raul Dias
Another favourite is aloo wadi with prawns
Photo Credit: Raul Dias
The popular bhendi atale is a sweetish ladies finger curry
Photo Credit: Raul Dias
Most Pathare Prabhu dishes need just 2-3 minutes of cook time
Photo Credit: iStock