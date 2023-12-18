0 || 7
The most photographed beach in the world, Anse Source d'Argent is in La Digue, Seychelles
Photo Credit: All photos courtesy seychelles.com
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Dec 18, 2023
Mint Lounge
La Digue, the fourth largest island in Seychelles, is perfect for a relaxed holiday
1 || 7
With dramatic granite cliffs framing the white sand beaches and crystal-clear turquoise water, La Digue is stunning
2 || 7
There are plenty of hiking trails with beautiful views as well on this small 10sq.km island
3 || 7
The blue and green waters lapping the shores is calm and inviting
4 || 7
Evenings are no less beautiful with dramatic sunsets
5 || 7
When the tide is low, you can paddle in the shallow lagoon, where the water is knee-deep
6 || 7
Click here
Since the water is crystal clear, one doesn’t need to swim or go too far to spot darting, colourful fish and turtles
7 || 7