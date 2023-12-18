0 || 7

The most photographed beach in the world, Anse Source d'Argent is in La Digue, Seychelles

Photo Credit: All photos courtesy seychelles.com

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Dec 18, 2023

Mint Lounge

La Digue, the fourth largest island in Seychelles, is perfect for a relaxed holiday

1 || 7

With dramatic granite cliffs framing the white sand beaches and crystal-clear turquoise water, La Digue is stunning

2 || 7

There are plenty of hiking trails with beautiful views as well on this small 10sq.km island

3 || 7

The blue and green waters lapping the shores is calm and inviting

4 || 7

Evenings are no less beautiful with dramatic sunsets

5 || 7

When the tide is low, you can paddle in the shallow lagoon, where the water is knee-deep

6 || 7

Since the water is crystal clear, one doesn’t need to swim or go too far to spot darting, colourful fish and turtles

7 || 7
 Click here