Ireland prides itself on being the most haunted country, and many of these spooky spots are in Dublin

Photo Credit: All photos courtesy Failte Ireland/Tourism Ireland

By Team Lounge
Published Oct 24, 2023

The city is blessed with Georgian architecture, museums and expansive public parks

There are a number of ghost bus tours and rides that take you to the most haunted spots in Dublin

Kilmainham goal, now a museum, is said to be haunted by the many heroes of the Irish struggle for independence who were held here

Malahide Castle's famous ghostly residents include a jester, the Lady in White, and Lord Galtrim, who was killed on his wedding day in 1429

The ghost of a dog who starved to death because he refused to leave the grave of his master is said to wander in Glasnevin Cemetery

 Dublin provides the right setting for ghostly sightings, ghastly findings, and grisly discoveries

A walking tour is one of the best ways to learn about the city’s ghostly history

 Click here