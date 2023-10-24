0 || 7
Ireland prides itself on being the most haunted country, and many of these spooky spots are in Dublin
Photo Credit: All photos courtesy Failte Ireland/Tourism Ireland
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Oct 24, 2023
Mint Lounge
The city is blessed with Georgian architecture, museums and expansive public parks
1 || 7
There are a number of ghost bus tours and rides that take you to the most haunted spots in Dublin
2 || 7
Kilmainham goal, now a museum, is said to be haunted by the many heroes of the Irish struggle for independence who were held here
3 || 7
Malahide Castle's famous ghostly residents include a jester, the Lady in White, and Lord Galtrim, who was killed on his wedding day in 1429
4 || 7
The ghost of a dog who starved to death because he refused to leave the grave of his master is said to wander in Glasnevin Cemetery
5 || 7
Dublin provides the right setting for ghostly sightings, ghastly findings, and grisly discoveries
6 || 7
Click here
A walking tour is one of the best ways to learn about the city’s ghostly history
7 || 7