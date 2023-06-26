0 || 7
Singapore is the world's most expensive city for luxury living, as per a new report by Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer Group
Photo Credit: Reuters/File Photo
Team Lounge
Published Jun 26, 2023
Mint Lounge
Shanghai is in second place on the list of the 25 most expensive cities by residential property, cars, degustation dinners and other luxuries
Photo Credit: AFP
And Hong Kong has taken the third spot on the list that is released annually
Photo Credit: Bloomberg
Asia remained the most costly region for luxury living for the fourth straight year
Photo Credit: Bloomberg
London has slipped to fourth place this year. It was ranked second on the list in 2022
Photo Credit: File photo
New York rose to 5th place from 11th last year, due to a strengthening dollar and a rebound from the pandemic
Photo Credit: File photo
For the first time since the report began, European cities have dropped in rankings with Zurich sliding to 14th place
Photo Credit: Reuters/File photo
Dubai vaulted into the top 10 for the first time, becoming the seventh most expensive city
Photo Credit: File photo