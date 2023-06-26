0 || 7

Singapore is the world's most expensive city for luxury living, as per a new report by Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer Group

Photo Credit: Reuters/File Photo

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Jun 26, 2023

Mint Lounge

Shanghai is in second place on the list of the 25 most expensive cities by residential property, cars, degustation dinners and other luxuries

1 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

And Hong Kong has taken the third spot on the list that is released annually

2 || 7

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Asia remained the most costly region for luxury living for the fourth straight year

3 || 7

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

London has slipped to fourth place this year. It was ranked second on the list in 2022

4 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

New York rose to 5th place from 11th last year, due to a strengthening dollar and a rebound from the pandemic

5 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

For the first time since the report began, European cities have dropped in rankings with Zurich sliding to 14th place

6 || 7

Photo Credit: Reuters/File photo

Dubai vaulted into the top 10 for the first time, becoming the seventh most expensive city

7 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

 Click here