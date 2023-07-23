0 || 7

Pets are highly susceptible to ticks during the monsoon

Photo Credit: File photo/Unsplash

By Team Lounge
Published Jul 23, 2023

Clean your dog as soon as they return from a walk. Use lukewarm water with a couple of drops of disinfectant

Pay extra attention to paws. When a dog scratches, ticks stuck on the paw are carried to other parts of the body

The right nutrition is essential to build a dog’s immunity. Ensure a healthy mix of protein, fat, and fibre

Keep your pet's coat dry as a wet coat is a breeding ground for ticks and other fungal infections

Try tick-repellent drops, collars, sprays and medicated shampoos available in pet stores

Disinfect your home and all your dog’s belongings frequently, including car covers and seats

Medicines, usually given every three months, help prevent tick infestation

