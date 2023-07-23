0 || 7
Pets are highly susceptible to ticks during the monsoon
Photo Credit: File photo/Unsplash
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Jul 23, 2023
Mint Lounge
Clean your dog as soon as they return from a walk. Use lukewarm water with a couple of drops of disinfectant
1 || 7
Pay extra attention to paws. When a dog scratches, ticks stuck on the paw are carried to other parts of the body
2 || 7
The right nutrition is essential to build a dog’s immunity. Ensure a healthy mix of protein, fat, and fibre
3 || 7
Keep your pet's coat dry as a wet coat is a breeding ground for ticks and other fungal infections
4 || 7
Try tick-repellent drops, collars, sprays and medicated shampoos available in pet stores
5 || 7
Disinfect your home and all your dog’s belongings frequently, including car covers and seats
6 || 7
Click here
Medicines, usually given every three months, help prevent tick infestation
7 || 7