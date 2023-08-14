0 || 7
Rains bring an increased risk of infections so it is important to build your immunity
Building immunity is about thinking healthy, eating healthy, and moving healthy. Here are some tips
Set aside 5 minutes every day to practice breathwork to regulate your system and clear your sinuses
The rains tend to disrupt routines, so creating an indoor workout schedule is important
Start your day with a glass of warm water, which detoxifies your body and gets you hydrated
Eat freshly-cooked food. To avoid infections, it is better to consume freshly-cooked food
Choose gut-friendly foods. Opt for light and easily digestible foods like fruits and leafy vegetables
Drink teas high on adaptogens and immunity-boosting foods like turmeric, ginger, and garlic
