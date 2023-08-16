0 || 7
There are a host of destinations across India to enjoy the beauty of the monsoon
Photo Credit: Courtesy Louis Vuitton
Udaipur and its beautiful lakes are perfect for rain watching. Its many luxury properties such as Raffles Udaipur are created for relaxation
1
Photo Credit: Courtesy Raffles Udaipur
Varkala on a cliff in Kerala in a great place to watch the clouds roll in and enjoy the rain. Retreats such as Soul & Surf offer yoga programmes as well
2
Photo Credit: Courtesy Soul & Surf
The striking Chandra Tal in Spiti can be visited only from June to mid-October, when the high-altitude roads are accessible
3
Photo Credit: File photo/Rishad Saam Mehta
Malshej Ghat is a day trip from Mumbai (131km, 4 hrs), Nashik (127km, 3 hrs) or Pune (130km, 3.5 hrs)
4
Darjeeling is ideal for a tea holiday on an estate. Makaibari, for instance, has luxury accommodation and a home-stay programme
5
Photo Credit: Courtesy Makaibari/Luxmi Estates
Mandu Fort in western Madhya Pradesh offers a mix of history, gentle walks and scenic beauty
6
Photo Credit: Courtesy Madhya Pradesh Tourism
On the Mumbai-Goa road, a 35km detour from Kudal will take you to Amboli in Maharashtra
7
Photo Credit: File photo/Rishad Saam Mehta