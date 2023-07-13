0 || 7
Milan Kundera, known for characters that floated between daily life and the world of ideas, died aged 94
Published Jul 13, 2023
From the 1990s, Kundera, who was born in the Czech Republic, wrote exclusively in French and saw himself as a French writer
1
The Unbearable Lightness Of Being (1984)
Undoubtedly his most famous work, translated in over a dozen languages
2
The Joke (1967)
Hi first novel and a love story inspired by his first expulsion from the Communist Party in the 1950s
3
The Book Of Laughter And Forgetting (1979)
A novel on the nature of joy, memory and forgetfulness in life
4
Slowness (1995)
A novel that explores the nature of being and free will
5
The Art Of The Novel (1986)
Not strictly a book, but part of an excellent trilogy of book-length essays on the European novel
6
The Festival of Insignificance (2013)
A short novel about the ordinariness of life
7