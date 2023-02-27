0 || 7
The new Gucci collecction drew on its heritage with looks that were for the bold and body-confident
Photo Credit: Reuters
Published Feb 27, 2023
Detail from Dolce & Gabana's fall-winter 2023-2024 women's collection
Photo Credit: AFP
A view of the front-row guests at the Ferragamo show
Photo Credit: AFP
Sleek silhouettes marked MSGM's collection by designer Massimo Giorgetti
Photo Credit: AFP
Glamour marked Missoni's fall-winter 2023-24 collection
Photo Credit: Reuters
Detail from Philipp Plein's women's collection
Photo Credit: AFP
Sheers dominated the runway at the Gucci show
Photo Credit: Reuters
A model presents a creation from Bottega Veneta
Photo Credit: Reuters