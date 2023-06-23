0 || 7
After a long and dark winter, the Nordic countries celebrate Midsummer, a three-day festival to mark the start of summer
Photo Credit: Courtesy Skansen
Midsummer is traditionally celebrated in the countryside, which means the cities see an exodus on the days leading up to it
1 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Skansen
The revelry typically starts at noon with friends and family members gathering for a picnic near a maypole
2 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Skansen
Young and the old, clad in traditional dress, come together to dance around the maypole
3 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Skansen
Make a floral crown, help raise the maypole, listen to tales about the spirits that appear during this time, and enjoy a concert
4 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Skansen
Toasting is an important part of a ‘Glad Midsommar’ (happy Midsummer) and is accompanied by raucous singing
5 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
In Norway, large bonfires are lit to ward off evil spirits and ensure an abundant harvest
6 || 7
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
In Finland, they believe their luck is directly proportional to their loudness during the celebrations
7 || 7
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons