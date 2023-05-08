0 || 7

The 4.2-tonne armoured Mercedes Benz S 680 combines a high level of protection with luxury, speed and safety

Photo Credit: File photo

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published May 08, 2023

Mint Lounge

The armoured Mercedes-Benz S Guard is a car used by business leaders and heads of state

1 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

The S 680 comes with a VPAM VR10 rating, the highest ballistic certification for civilian vehicles. It is bullet-proof and resistant to explosive charges

2 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

A yellow tank will empty up to 900 litres of fresh air into the cabin in case of a gas attack. The red tank is a fire extinguisher

3 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

The tyres have an additional inner layer to ensure that it can continue for another 30km up to a speed of 80 kmph even with a flat

4 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy Mercedes-Benz

This is the first time a guard car is an all-wheel drive

5 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

A layered glass, almost 10 cm thick, surrounds the car with a polycarbonate layer on the inside for splinter protection

6 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Despite the heavy armour, you get all the luxury expected from an S Class

7 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy Mercedes-Benz

 Click here