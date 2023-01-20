0 || 7

Sharp tailoring and soft masculinity ruled the Milan Fashion Week. Here are the best, most wearable looks 

Photo Credit: AFP

By Team Lounge
Published Jan 20, 2023

Detail from Dolce & Gabana's Autumn-Winter 2023-2024 men's fashion line

Ermenegildo Zegna punctuated its show with pops of colour

A creation of Giorgio Armani at the Milan Fashion Week

DSQUARED2 turned their focus to embellishment and streetwear

Prada's well-tailored jacket with soft lines is great for daily wear 

Emporio Armani showcased belts, gloves and accessories for autumn/winter

Fendi's collection is all about comfort and flowing silhouettes 

